Wilton Randolph "Phil" PhillipsSeptember 24, 1929 - March 24, 2022Mr. Wilton Randolph "Phil" Phillips, 92, of Concord, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Accordius of Concord, surrounded by his family.A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., today, Sunday, March 27, at Wilkinson Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Aaron Edwards. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 3 p.m., prior to the service. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, April 2, at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Goldsboro.Phil was born Sept. 24, 1929, in Selma, to the late Ida Pittman Phillips and Elijah Randolph Phillips. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Maggie Holland Phillips; sister, Audrey Price; brother, William "Bill" Gray Phillips; stepgrandson, Travis Brinson; and great-grandchildren, Courtney Tackett and Gavin Tackett.Phil was a longtime, faithful member of First Baptist Church. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Army, where he excelled in communications for the Signal Core. After getting out of the Army, he started work as a lineman for Southern Bell. He continued to work with the telephone company, until his retirement from Bell South, as a safety staff manager. His biggest passion, other than family, was woodworking. He could build anything from start to finish and look just as good as off the showroom floor. He made his own patterns and would always gift family members with hand-built items.He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Rose Ann Z. Phillips; son, David Phillips and wife, Marsha; daughters, Deborah "Debbie" P. Tackett and husband, Danny, and Sheri Tallent and husband, Rick; stepchildren, Lorraine White, Teresa Lanier and husband, Mike; sister, Carrol Batten; grandchildren, Jordan P. Morris (Scott), Philip Tackett (Kelly), Mark Tackett (Karen), Blake Wingler (Ashton) and Josh Wingler (Lindsay); stepgrandchildren, Maria White and Nick White (Allison); great-grandchildren, Scarlett Brinson, Logan Morris, Landon Morris, Porter Morris, Hayley Fisher, Milayna Tackett, Grayson Blackwelder, Mahayley Blackwelder, Blakely Wingler, Mya Wingler and Carter Wingler.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081 or Accordius of Concord, 515 Lake Concord Rd. NE, Concord, NC 28025.Wilkinson Funeral Home