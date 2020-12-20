Menu
Winford Cannon
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
Winford Cannon

September 10, 1943 - April 15, 2020

Winford Cannon, 76 of Orange, N.J., passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at the Veteran Administration Hospital, in East Orange, N.J.

He was born in Cabarrus County, Sept. 10, 1943, to the late Edward and Julia Weaks Cannon.

Winford received his education in Cabarrus County. He attended Shankletown Elementary and graduated with honors from Logan High School Class of 1961. After graduating from high school, he joined the military. He received an honorable discharge for his 13 years of service in the U.S. Army as a master sergeant in the 82nd Airborne Division.

Winford attended Rockhill A.M.E. Zion church up until he enlisted in the Army. Winford loved to bowl and enjoyed being with his family and friends.

Burial services will be Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at 10 a.m., at Salisbury National Cemetery, 501 Statesville Road, in Salisbury.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Betty Jo Cannon Pearson, Cobb Wesley Weaks, Henry Lee Weaks and William Martin Cannon

Left to cherish his precious memory are his sisters, Jolene Cannon Moore, Phyllis Cannon Carr, Gertrude Cannon Cunningham (Darnell) and Judy Cannon Myers; sisters-in-law, Mary Sue Gabriel Weaks and Jo Carol Cannon Nance; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Due to COVID-19, masks must be worn to all services.

Clark Funeral Home, Inc.

www.clarkfuneralhomeinc.com

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Burial
10:00a.m.
Salisbury National Cemetery
501 Statesville Road, Salisbury, NC
Praying for you at this time of your lost
Shirley porter
December 22, 2020
