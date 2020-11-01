Yasmine Alexandria HallFebruary 18, 1988 - October 26, 2020Yasmine Alexandria Hall, of Elizabeth Crest Lane in Charlotte, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis.She was born in Cabarrus County, Feb. 18, 1988, to Steven Hall and Melinda Kay Cowan Hall. Yasmine was educated in the Cabarrus County School System and was a graduate of A.L. Brown High School. She was formerly employed in the Fast Food Industry.Those left to cherish her memory includes her mother, Melinda C. Hall of Kannapolis; father, Steven Hall (Yvette) of Charlotte; brothers, Jenel Hall of Charlotte, Steven Blunt of Kannapolis, Milton McCoy of China Grove, Christopher Blake and Chancelor Blake, both of Kannapolis, Russell Hunter and Harrison Hunter both of Charlotte; maternal grandmother, Leslie Cowan of Kannapolis; paternal grandmother, Dorothy Hall of Kannapolis; aunts, Melody Hall, Pamela Cowan and Shelia Taylor; uncles, Robert Cowan and Jeffrey Cowan; and a host of nieces, nephew, cousins and friends.Services will be held Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Clark Funeral Home Chapel at 11 a.m. Due to COVID-19, a mask must be worn to all services.Clark Funeral Home, Inc.