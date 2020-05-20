Menu
WILLIAM HAYS SATTERFIELD
Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
SATTERFIELD
WILLIAM HAYS


(1928- 2020)

On May 12, 2020 of Echo Lake, Malvern, PA passed away at the age of 92. Born at home in Glassport, PA and raised in McKeesport, PA, he was the only child of W. Hays and Elsie Satterfield. He married his college sweetheart Nancy Booth in 1951 to whom he was married for 69 years. He is survived by his wife Nancy, his four children, Scott (Jane), Ned (Cindi), Nanette Stipa (John) and Susan Schmidt (deceased) (Joseph), 8 grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Anyone wishing to honor his memory is asked to donate in his name to his beloved Thiel College, Greenville, PA 16125.

Published by The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 20, 2020.
