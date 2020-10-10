Family First Funeral Care965 Woodland DriveDothan, AL 36301334-446-1560Amos RegisterAmos Register passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020, at Extendicare Health & Rehabilitation. He was 82 years old.Graveside services will be held at St. Luke's Episcopal Church on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 2 pm, with visitation following in the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Marianna, Florida.Amos was one of eight children born on the family farm to E.N. and Eva Register on November 25, 1937. Amos' fondest childhood memories were spent on the farm and he enjoyed reminiscing stories of his siblings and their antics. After graduating from Graceville High School, Amos enlisted in the United States Army, serving overseas from 1961 to 1965. Amos loved to travel, and made good use of his free time while in the military, touring Europe and visiting historical sites. He attended Troy State University and was employed with the State of Florida until his retirement as a food stamp supervisor. Amos was very altruistic, and loved bringing meals and commodities to families in need. He married Carol Dorsey in December of 1968, and they had three children. Amos loved taking his family fishing and camping. Many fond memories were made as he took his family of 5 down the river in an aluminum boat, camping in the woods and sandbars along the way. Amos was always happy to set his pole down to help his children unhook their catch or rescue a snagged line. He was a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church. He served in many capacities over the years, his favorite being head of a breakfast team. He treasured the Sunday mornings in which his team cooked his favorite meal of the day.In addition to his parents, Amos is preceded in death by his wife, Carol; sister, Myrtice Bradley; brothers Hubert Register and Buck Register, and sisters-in-law Myra Nell Register and Betty Register. Amos is survived by his three children, Segrid Armstrong (Michael), Kyle Register (Stacee), and Shannon Flynn (Steve); six grandchildren, Abby Armstrong, Owen Armstrong, Karis Register, Nathan Register, Devan Flynn, and Brenna Flynn; brothers Max Register, Tillman Register (Anita), and Harold Register (Carma Lee); sister, Voncille Askew (Don); and sister-in-law Verlie Register.