Carmelita Sale Elder
Carmelita Sale Elder, of Grand Ridge, Florida, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 5, 2020 in Marianna, Florida. She was born on January 9, 1938, in Clarkton, Missouri to Arthur and Zeta Sale and was raised on a farm there. Carmelita met and married the love of her life Tommy Elder and together raised two sons – Tom and Todd. They moved to Jackson County in 1976 and began a business. Carmelita was a kind, generous person who was very well known for her amazing sewing skills. She has been known to craft dresses from scratch with no pattern at all for many young ladies; from prom dresses to wedding dresses and even extravagant pageant dresses. Carmelita was also known for her beautiful solo voice; oh, how she loved music and singing. In fact, she was once invited to sing a solo at a Billy Graham Crusade back in Missouri many years ago. Carmelita was a woman of great faith and faithful member of Sneads First United Methodist Church who lived life serving others. Carmelita was an inspiration to all who knew her, and she will be missed greatly.
Carmelita is survived by her devoted husband and caretaker, Tommy Elder; one son, Tom Elder and his wife Sheryl; a daughter in law, Cindy Elder; one brother, Hershal Sale; one sister, Barbara McIntosh; one grandson, Viktor van Lief Elder as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family members.
Carmelita was preceded in death by her parents, and a son, Todd Elder.
Flowers are welcomed by the family, but if you rather make a memorial donation, the family asks to please make it in memory of Ms. Carmelita to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America http://www.alzfdn.org/
Due to the ongoing concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family service will be held at McAlpin Funeral Home.
Published by The Jackson County Floridan on Oct. 7, 2020.