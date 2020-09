James & SikesFuneral HomeMaddox Chapel4278 Lafayette StreetMarianna, FL 32446850-482-2332Charles Roland MathisCharles Roland Mathis, 81, of Malone, FL, died Monday, September 28, 2020 at Southeast Alabama Medical Center.At his retirement at age 71, Roland was the owner of Bascom Farm Center.Roland is survived by his wife, Pat Mathis; daughter, Angela Cross and husband, John; son, Chuck Mathis and wife, Susan.Funeral service will be 10 am Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Malone First Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.For more obituary information logon to: www.jamesandsikesfuneralhomes.com