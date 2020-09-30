Menu
The Jackson County Floridan
Charles Roland Mathis
James & Sikes

Funeral Home

Maddox Chapel

4278 Lafayette Street

Marianna, FL 32446

850-482-2332

Charles Roland Mathis

Charles Roland Mathis, 81, of Malone, FL, died Monday, September 28, 2020 at Southeast Alabama Medical Center.

At his retirement at age 71, Roland was the owner of Bascom Farm Center.

Roland is survived by his wife, Pat Mathis; daughter, Angela Cross and husband, John; son, Chuck Mathis and wife, Susan.

Funeral service will be 10 am Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Malone First Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.

For more obituary information logon to: www.jamesandsikesfuneralhomes.com

Published by The Jackson County Floridan on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
James & Sikes Funeral Homes
4278 Lafayette Street, Marianna, FL 32446
Oct
1
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Malone First Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by:
James & Sikes Funeral Homes
