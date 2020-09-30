James & Sikes
Funeral Home
Maddox Chapel
4278 Lafayette Street
Marianna, FL 32446
850-482-2332
Charles Roland Mathis
Charles Roland Mathis, 81, of Malone, FL, died Monday, September 28, 2020 at Southeast Alabama Medical Center.
At his retirement at age 71, Roland was the owner of Bascom Farm Center.
Roland is survived by his wife, Pat Mathis; daughter, Angela Cross and husband, John; son, Chuck Mathis and wife, Susan.
Funeral service will be 10 am Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Malone First Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.
