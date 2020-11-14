McAlpin Funeral Home
8261 Highway 90 East
Sneads, FL 32460
850-593-9900
Christopher Keith Smith
Christopher Keith Smith, age 42, of Marianna, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Marianna, born on February 16, 1978 to Pamela Vickery Smith and Keith Smith. He attended Rivertown Community Church. Christopher was a graduate of Malone High School class of 1996 and a veteran of the Army National Guard.
He was a mechanic and enjoyed tinkering with small engines. His greatest love was his children.
Christopher is survived by his parents; Pamela Vickery Smith (Jody) and Keith Smith (Darise); wife Rena Smith; children Kaden, Faith, and Chelsea; Dalton, Vance and their mother Heather Hamilton; one brother, Kelly R. Smith; one sister, Kimberly Walker (Chad); three step-brothers, Joshua Williams (Heather), Matthew Williams (Mindy), and Dusty Williams; one step-sister, Stacy Williams, and a host of family and friends.
Graveside Services will be held at Riverside Cemetery on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. CST with Pastor Cody Boyett officiating.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, attendees are asked to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
Jared "Tater" Whitehead with McAlpin Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Condolences may be submitted at mcalpinfuneralhome.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Jackson County Floridan on Nov. 14, 2020.