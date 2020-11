McAlpin Funeral Home8261 Highway 90 EastSneads, FL 32460850-593-9900Christopher Keith SmithChristopher Keith Smith, age 42, of Marianna, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Marianna, born on February 16, 1978 to Pamela Vickery Smith and Keith Smith. He attended Rivertown Community Church. Christopher was a graduate of Malone High School class of 1996 and a veteran of the Army National Guard.He was a mechanic and enjoyed tinkering with small engines. His greatest love was his children.Christopher is survived by his parents; Pamela Vickery Smith (Jody) and Keith Smith (Darise); wife Rena Smith; children Kaden, Faith, and Chelsea; Dalton, Vance and their mother Heather Hamilton; one brother, Kelly R. Smith; one sister, Kimberly Walker (Chad); three step-brothers, Joshua Williams (Heather), Matthew Williams (Mindy), and Dusty Williams; one step-sister, Stacy Williams, and a host of family and friends.Graveside Services will be held at Riverside Cemetery on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. CST with Pastor Cody Boyett officiating.Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, attendees are asked to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.Jared "Tater" Whitehead with McAlpin Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.Condolences may be submitted at mcalpinfuneralhome.com