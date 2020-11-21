Peavy Funeral Home20367 NW Evans Ave.Blountstown, FL 32424850-674-2266Daniel David CastleberryDaniel David Castleberry, age 68, of Marianna, FL passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in Tallahassee, FL. Daniel was born in Cottondale, FL on August 17, 1952 to Pruitt Colin Castleberry and Evelyn Frances (Holland) Castleberry and had lived in Marianna for most of his life. He was retired from the Florida Department of Correction with 22 years of service.Daniel loved all his family especially his grandchildren. He also loved music, FSU Football, enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and his Mustang car. Daniel was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Eugene, John Henry and Pruitt Castleberry, one sister, Dorothy Teems, nephew, Daniel Travis Castleberry. He was of the Pentecostal Holiness Faith.Survivors include, Three daughters, Jennifer Hamilton and husband, Jimmy of Grand Ridge, FL, Stephanie Mitchell of Marianna, FL, Terra Riley and husband Shawn of Marianna, Fl., one brother, William Castleberry and his wife, Treva of Altha, FL, one sister, Elizabeth Hill and her husband, Billy of Graceville, FL, seven grandchildren, Bryan Hamilton, Taylor Hamilton, Hunter Wagner, Aiden Wagner, Landon Wagner, Kelsey Mitchell and Kenzie Mitchell, One great-grandchild on the way.Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 4:00 pm (CST) at the Word of Truth UPC Church in Blountstown, FL with Pastor Ron Baker officiating. The Family will receive friends Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 3:00 pm (CST) until service time at 4:00 pm (CST) at the Word of Truth UPC Church. All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.