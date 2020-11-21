Menu
Search
Menu
The Jackson County Floridan
The Jackson County Floridan HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Daniel David Castleberry
1952 - 2020
BORN
1952
DIED
2020
Peavy Funeral Home

20367 NW Evans Ave.

Blountstown, FL 32424

850-674-2266

Daniel David Castleberry

Daniel David Castleberry, age 68, of Marianna, FL passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in Tallahassee, FL. Daniel was born in Cottondale, FL on August 17, 1952 to Pruitt Colin Castleberry and Evelyn Frances (Holland) Castleberry and had lived in Marianna for most of his life. He was retired from the Florida Department of Correction with 22 years of service.

Daniel loved all his family especially his grandchildren. He also loved music, FSU Football, enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and his Mustang car. Daniel was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Eugene, John Henry and Pruitt Castleberry, one sister, Dorothy Teems, nephew, Daniel Travis Castleberry. He was of the Pentecostal Holiness Faith.

Survivors include, Three daughters, Jennifer Hamilton and husband, Jimmy of Grand Ridge, FL, Stephanie Mitchell of Marianna, FL, Terra Riley and husband Shawn of Marianna, Fl., one brother, William Castleberry and his wife, Treva of Altha, FL, one sister, Elizabeth Hill and her husband, Billy of Graceville, FL, seven grandchildren, Bryan Hamilton, Taylor Hamilton, Hunter Wagner, Aiden Wagner, Landon Wagner, Kelsey Mitchell and Kenzie Mitchell, One great-grandchild on the way.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 4:00 pm (CST) at the Word of Truth UPC Church in Blountstown, FL with Pastor Ron Baker officiating. The Family will receive friends Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 3:00 pm (CST) until service time at 4:00 pm (CST) at the Word of Truth UPC Church. All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Jackson County Floridan on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Word of Truth UPC Church
Nov
21
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
Word of Truth UPC Church
, Blountstown, Florida
Funeral services provided by:
Peavy Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.