Doris Elizabeth Irwin
Doris Elizabeth Irwin, 101, of Marianna, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020, in Panama City, Florida.
She was born in the Lovedale Community of Jackson County, FL to Richard and Minnie Lawrence on January 26, 1919. Doris was an honorary life member of the First Presbyterian Church of Marianna and enjoyed her work there. She was also an honorary life member of the Marianna Women's Club and enjoyed her time in the kitchen cooking. Doris also loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, who were very special to her.
She is preceded in death by her husband Carroll Irwin; parents; grandson, Dennam Irwin; and great-granddaughter, Jessie Dillion.
She is survived by her daughters, Mary Jane Seymour (Gary) and Norma Jane Dillion (Jim) both of Panama City, FL; son, Jim Irwin (Harriet) of Tallahassee, FL; sister, Elaine Tyus; 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Graveside funeral services will be at 10:00 AM, Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Riverside Cemetery with Kenneth Kelley officiating and James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.
Published by The Jackson County Floridan on Nov. 21, 2020.