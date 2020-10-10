Harold Smith



Harold J. Smith, of Marianna, FL passed away Thursday, October 1st, 2020.



Harold was born in New London CT, September 8th, 1952 to the late Alling Smith of Groton CT and Irene Adams(Cini) of Grand Ridge, FL.



He was proceeded in death by his father Alling, his mother Irene and brother Robert Smith.



Harold leaves behind his uncle Mr. Robert Cini of Mystic, CT; a niece, Sherry (Mark) Pollock of Bainbridge GA; his nephew, Christian (Katrina) Smith of Panama City FL; and several great nieces and nephews.



The family will hold a private service for Harold and they ask in Lieu of flowers, make donations to Partners for Pets, Marianna FL honoring Harold's great love of animals.



Published by The Jackson County Floridan on Oct. 10, 2020.