Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & CrematoryInfant Kobi Oliver DavisInfant Kobi Oliver Davis passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020. He was born July 14, 2020 to Christopher Troy Davis and Elainie Marie MacFarlane. Kobi is survived by his mother and father, Christopher Troy Davis and Elainie Marie MacFarlane; his twin brother, Colson Ray Davis, and his brother, Kingston Davis; his maternal grandparents, David MacFarlane of Largo and Lisa and Jeremy Powers of Dothan; his paternal grandparents, Jeremy Raines of Bonifay and Gretchen Davis and Rod Howell of Leesburg, Florida; his uncles, Lynkin Raines of Bonifay and John Taylor Connell of Leesburg; his aunts, Victoria MacFarlane of Dothan, Kaylee Raines of Bonifay, and Brittany and Logan Anderson of Leesburg, Florida; his maternal great-grandfather, Ernie Heller; his paternal great-grandparents, Mildred Raines of Bonifay and Debra and Bruce Davis of Stewart, Virginia; his maternal great-great-grandmother, Hope Heller of Seminole, Florida; his paternal great-great-grandmother, Janet Davis of Leesburg, Florida; and his cousins, Kaylin and Kayson Wilson of Dothan. Receiving of Friends will be from 6:00 – 6:30 PM, Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel; 230 Park Avenue, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32435. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 6:30 PM, Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Joel Glenn officiating. Flowers are being accepted. The family requests that all guests wear blue clothing in memory of Kobi. Memorialization will be by cremation.