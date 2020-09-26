Menu
Leonard Carroll "Bud" Strength
Leonard Carroll "Bud" Strength

Leonard Carroll "Bud" Strength of Marianna, Florida died September 21, 2020 at the age of 89.

Born February 14, 1931 in Marshall, Texas, Bud attended Marshall schools before graduating from East Texas Baptist College. Shortly thereafter, he joined the United States Air Force. Bud worked for many years as an agent in Florida and the Carolinas for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF), a division of the United States Department of the Treasury. Upon retirement he returned to Marianna, the place where he had begun his career with ATF. The most important thing to Bud was to make Louise happy. He enjoyed their cats, classical music, cars, a good story, and most any meal.

Bud was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. John Peyton Strength (Mary Wyatt) of Marshall, Texas, and his two older brothers, John Peyton Strength Jr. (Ann) of Douglasville, Georgia and Vernon Edward Strength (Danna) of Ft. Worth, Texas.

He is survived by his long-time companion, Louise McFarlin Daffin of Marianna; his sister, Nora Strength Coffee (Mrs. Richard E. Coffee Jr.) of Birmingham, AL; and a host of cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends from both the Strength and Daffin families.

Graveside funeral service will be 10:00 AM Friday, October 2, 2020 in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens in Marianna, FL, with Reverend John Wamsley officiating, James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to Partners for Pets, 4011 Maintenance Drive, Marianna, FL 32448.

Expressions of sympathy may be made online at www.jamesandsikesfuneralhomes.com


Published by The Jackson County Floridan from Sep. 26 to Sep. 30, 2020.
