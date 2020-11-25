Menu
Patricia Smith McCoy
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
James & Sikes

Funeral Home

Maddox Chapel

4278 Lafayette Street

Marianna, FL 32446

850-482-2332

Mrs. Patricia Smith McCoy

Mrs. Patricia Smith McCoy, 75, passed away on Saturday, November 21,2020 at her home in Marianna, Florida.

She was born April 1945 in Coffee County, Alabama.

She has been married to Edward McCoy for the past 45 years. She was retired from Florida State Hospital. She cherished spending time with family, loved to travel, and was up for any adventure she could find. She also loved game shows and crossword puzzles.

She is preceded in death by her parents, S.I. and Mandy Lee Smith, four brothers and a sister.

She is survived by her husband, Edward L. McCoy of Marianna, FL; her daughter, DeAnna (Steven) Harrison Edwards of Hixson, TN; grandchildren, Brian (Lisa) E. Meneses of Dothan, AL and Hannah A. Edwards of Hixson, TN; great grandchildren, Annalyn Meneses and Alexis Rutland; and brother Ivan (Bennie) Smith; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will have a private memorial service, followed by a public memorial service at a later date. James and Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel in charge of arrangements.

The family requests any memorials be given as donations to Emerald Coast Hospice. The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Dr. John Spence of Marianna and Emerald Coast Hospice.

Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.jamesandsikesfuneralhomes.com

Published by The Jackson County Floridan on Nov. 25, 2020.
