Emma Jean Davis

Jan. 24, 1945 - Sept. 27, 2020

WESTFIELD - Emma Jean Davis, age 93, of Westfield, IL passed away at 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, Coles County, IL. She was born January 24, 1927 in Hutton Township, Coles County, IL the daughter of Albert Clarence Goble and Jessie Belle Eldridge Goble. On January 24, 1945 she married Clayton Eugene Davis in Santa Cruz, CA. He passed away on January 22, 1990.

Survivors include her daughters, Linda Anderson of Casey, IL; Beverly Young (Alan) of Westfield, IL and Jody Thompson of Casey, IL; nine grandchildren, two step grandchildren, twenty two great grandchildren, three step great grandchildren, eight great great grandchildren and many nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Charles Edward Davis; brothers, Harold, James, Calvin, Charley and Marion Goble ; sisters, Elsie Smith, Eleanor Rupert and Hazel Domurat.

Emma Jean was a 1944 graduate of Westfield High School where she was class valedictorian. She was a lifelong Westfield, IL resident and a member of the Clark County Ladies Home Extension. She enjoyed quilting, gardening, puzzles and making jewelry.

Graveside inurnment will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Maple Hill Cemetery, Westfield, IL with Rev. Walter Miller officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society, 675 E. Linton Ave., Springfield, IL 62703.

Memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society, 675 E. Linton Ave., Springfield, IL 62703.