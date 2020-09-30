Menu
Search
Menu
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Janet Lee Rich

Janet Lee Rich

Nov. 5, 1934 - Sept. 27, 2020

MATTOON - Janet Lee Rich, age 85 of Mattoon, IL passed away at 4:20 a.m., Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Champaign-Urbana, IL.

A funeral service in her honor will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL; Pastor Brad Brown will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow in Dodge Grove Cemetery.

Janet was born on November 5, 1934 in Mattoon, IL to Vernon Augusta and Gladys Vesta (Cross) Branson. She married Rayburn "Ray" Lee Rich on September 2, 1956; he preceded her in death on February 17, 2016. She is survived by two loving daughters, Kim R. Welton and husband Mark, Sandy D. Lucier and husband Mike; three grandchildren, Tyler Lucier and wife Heidi, Alexa Lucier, Macey Welton; two great-grandchildren, Isabelle and Bryson Lucier; and one brother, Jim Branson, all of Mattoon, IL. She is preceded in death by three brothers, Keith, Bob, and Bud Branson; and one sister, Dalene Irwin.

As an interior decorator, she had a keen eye for fashion, décor, and gardening. With a heart-of-gold and beaming smile, Janet radiated kindness and warmth. She was a dear friend to many. Always present in all aspects of her family, Janet cherished all the experiences and memories made throughout the years. Mrs. Rich was a God-loving woman, devoted wife, and adoring mother and grandmother. She truly touched the lives of many and her legacy will live on.

Please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome to light a virtual candle in her honor or share a memory with the family.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home Ltd.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.