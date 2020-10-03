Patricia Louise Hilligoss

Feb. 10, 1938 - Oct. 1, 2020

CHARLESTON - Patricia Louise Hilligoss, 82, of Charleston, IL passed away at 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the Villas of Holly Brook in Charleston, IL.

Patty was born on February 10, 1938, in Toledo, the daughter of Everett and Mary Fern (Gardner) Evans. She and David Hilligoss were united in holy matrimony on July 15, 1973 at Ash Grove Christian Church in Windsor. Patty was a member of the Ash Grove Christian Church in Windsor.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, David Hilligoss of Charleston; siblings: Kenny (Susan) Evans of Mattoon, Marilyn Coleman of Phoenix, AZ and Sue Grissom of Greenup and many nieces and nephews.

Patty was preceded in death by her parents, Everett Evans and Mary Fern Evans; stepmother, Mary Best Evans; siblings: Rex Evans, Vera Shores and Phyllis Pieper.

Family services will be held in Cochran's Grove Cemetery in rural Windsor. Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home in Windsor is assisting the family.

