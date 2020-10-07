Terry A. Barnhart

Dec. 13, 1952 - Sept. 29, 2020

CHARLESTON - Terry A. Barnhart, age 67, of Charleston, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Carle Hospital, Urbana. Born on December 13, 1952 in Middletown, Ohio, he was the son of Russell and Helen (Hanks) Barnhart. He was a 1971 graduate of Preble Shawnee High School in Camden, Ohio. Terry attended Miami University, Oxford, Ohio where he received a Bachelor of Science in Education ('71), Master of Arts in History ('80) and PhD in History ('89). Terry taught high school in Melbourne, Australia for two years followed by teaching middle school at Preble Shawnee. From 1983-1994 he was an Associate Curator and Director of Special Projects at the Ohio Historical Society, Columbus, Ohio. Prior to retiring in 2018, he was a Professor of History at Eastern Illinois University, Charleston. His passion for history, research and writing led him to publish numerous books, articles, and journal contributions. Terry cherished spending time with family, enjoying music and was a life-long Cleveland Browns fan.

Terry is survived by his wife of forty-six years Jody (Asher) Barnhart, son Adrian (Lisa) Barnhart and grandchildren Hallie, Ryan, Nick, Jake of Lewis Center, Ohio and son Andy and grandchildren Arabella and Zayden of Toledo. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation was held on Monday, October 5, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. with the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at the Lindloff-Zimmerman Funeral Home, 113 Ada Doty Street, Gratis, Ohio, followed immediately by a brief graveside service at Fairview Cemetery, Gratis, Ohio.