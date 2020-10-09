Bert A. Coffey

Aug. 31, 1935 - Oct. 7, 2020

ASHMORE - Bert A. Coffey, age 85, of Ashmore, IL, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. until noon on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the Ashmore Baptist Church, 104 West Walnut Street in Ashmore. The funeral service honoring and celebrating his life will begin at Noon on Saturday with Pastor David Colvin officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery located east of Kansas, IL. Memorials in his honor may be made to Ashmore Baptist Church and left at the visitation/service or mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

Bert Allen Coffey was born August 31, 1935 in Ashmore, IL, the son of Arthur W. and Hazel Marie (Waters) Coffey. He married Linda Lauher on June 1, 1958 in Kansas, IL and they celebrated nearly 53 years of marriage prior to her death on January 31, 2011. He is survived by three sons: Greg (Kim) Coffey of Hutton, IL, Jeff (Sarah) Coffey of Charleston and Brad (Brenda) Coffey of Ashmore; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two brothers: Bill (Madonna) Coffey of Ashmore and Max (Kim) Coffey of Charleston; a sister-in-law, Donna Coffey of Colorado; numerous nieces and nephews; and his dog, Nina. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Ken, Donald and James Coffey and two sisters, Margaret Biggs and Ann McClure.

Mr. Coffey was an Army veteran and a retired salesman with Mooney Motors.

