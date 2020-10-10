Kenneth Ray Diepholz, Sr.

Nov. 4, 1938 - Oct. 7, 2020

MATTOON - Kenneth Ray Diepholz Sr., 81, of Mattoon, IL, passed away peacefully in his home in the loving arms of his family on October 7, 2020 in Ft. Myers, FL.

Ken was born at home in Gays, IL to Arthur and Drucilla Diepholz (Kull) on November 4, 1938, as the story goes this was the same day a storm came through and blew down the family barn. He graduated from Mattoon High School in 1956 and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration in 1960 from Eastern Illinois University. He married Julia Ann Wedderburn on June 29, 1958 in Mattoon Illinois at the Presbyterian Church, but only after Julia Ann proposed to him. He worked as a Dealer Representative for Marathon Oil Company from 1960 to 1964. After which he purchased Higgins Oil Company in Mattoon, Illinois in October of 1964, which he renamed as D-CO Oil. He owned and operated D-CO Oil for 30 plus years. During which time he acquired numerous laundry facilities in Mattoon, Charleston, and Arcola. Also during this period he acquired numerous Commercial and Residential Real Estate holdings in Mattoon. In 1986 he acquired Red Freeland Chevrolet in Charleston, Illinois, re-naming it Ken Diepholz Chevrolet. In the early 1990's he purchased Rutledge Oldsmobile Cadillac in Mattoon, Illinois, and merged it into his Chevrolet operation in Charleston.

In early 2000's he purchased Baldwin Buick Pontiac GMC in Charleston, and also merged it into his then Chevrolet Oldsmobile Cadillac operation in Charleston.

He was very active in the Mattoon community, which he loved. He served on the Mattoon School Board, Mattoon Golf and Country Club Board, Lakeland College Board of Trustees, Mattoon Federal Savings and Loan Board, First Mid-Illinois Bank and Trust Board, First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Board, Mattoon Area Family YMCA Board, and an active member of Coles Together. He was also a major contributor the Eastern Illinois University where he graduated as well as played football.

Ken is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Diepholz and Drucilla Diepholz (Kull), his brothers, Maurice "Maury" Diepholz, Harry "Bud" Diepholz, Wilbur Diepholz, Arthur "Junior" Diepholz, Delbert Diepholz, and Howard Diepholz, and his lone sister, Lawanda "Sis" Frakes.

Ken is survived by Julia Ann Diepholz (Wedderburn), his devoted wife of 62 years, his sons, Kenneth Ray Diepholz Jr., Ronald Roy Diepholz and wife Tami Diepholz (Hughes), Robert Dale Diepholz and wife Michelle Diepholz (Walters). He was blessed with seven wonderful Grandchildren: Jessica Ann "Jess" Diepholz, Alexandra Jo "Alex" Diepholz, Austin James "AJ" Diepholz, Cole Alexander Diepholz, Darian Roquel "DeDe" Diepholz, Kenneth "Davis" Diepholz, and Robert "Devon" Diepholz. Ken had several nieces and nephews he cherished but shared a special connection with Shelia Rosine (Frakes) daughter of Lawanda "Sis" Frakes.

Memorials may be given to: The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research @ michaeljfox.org, or an organization of your choice.

Ken's wishes were to forego formal funeral services. However the family will have a Celebration of Life Ceremony at a later date in Mattoon, IL.