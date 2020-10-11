Menu
Search
Menu
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Roy E. Walk

Roy E. Walk

MATTOON - Roy E. Walk, 86, passed away at 7:05 AM Friday, October 9, 2020 in the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon.

Memorials are suggested to the First Christian Church of Neoga, Illinois or the Sarah Bush Lincoln Cardiology Department in Mattoon, Illinois.

Due to the Covid - 19 restrictions, a private family graveside service will be in the Neoga Memorial Cemetery in Neoga, Illinois.

The Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home is assisting the family. For full obituary or to express online condolences go to www.swengel-odell.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Swengel-O'Dell Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.