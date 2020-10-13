Myron W. Shonkwiler

Aug. 31, 1938 - Oct. 10, 2020

ARCOLA - Myron W. Shonkwiler, 82 of Arcola, IL passed away at 4:16 p.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL, with his family by his side.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the First Christian Church in Arcola, IL. Rev. Brent Budd will officiate. Burial will be in the Arcola Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the Edwards Funeral Home in Arcola, IL. The family requires that you wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.

Myron was born on August 31, 1938 in Douglas County, IL. He was a son of Paul A. and Geneva (Armour) Shonkwiler. He married Kay Gamble on July 12, 1956 in Springfield, TN.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Kay of Arcola, IL; three children: Cindy Arthur and her husband Bart of Galesburg, IL, Scott Shonkwiler of Arcola, IL and Rick Shonkwiler and his wife Janice of Arcola, IL; six grandchildren: Jeremy Shonkwiler and his wife Stacy, Courtney Shonkwiler and her fiance' Chris Klapperich, Ryan Shonkwiler and his wife Blanca, Bradley, Arthur and his wife Allison, Sarah Thomas and her husband Jeff, and Lucas Shonkwiler and his wife Emma; 11 great-grandchildren: Brock and Braden Shonkwiler, Carter Klapperich, Lola, Madilyn, Oliver and Ozcar Shonkwiler, Makenzie, Tanner and Tenley Thomas, and baby girl Shonkwiler who is expected in December; and one brother, Dee Shonkwiler and his wife Jean of Savoy, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter-in-law, Melanie Shonkwiler; and two sisters: Charlene and Carol Ann.

Myron was a member of the First Christian Church in Arcola where he served as a deacon and was on the board of trustees. He also served on the Arcola Township Cemetery Board.

Myron has worked at Whisnand Hybrids since the age of 17 and purchased the business with Pete Nacke in 1971. He became the sole owner/operator in the mid 1980's. Myron felt a sense of pride when his sons (Scott and Rick) and grandsons (Jeremy and Lucas) joined the family seed corn business. Myron and Kay married at age of 17 and family remained a top priority for those 64 years.

Myron enjoyed tinkering around in his garden, collecting antiques, and traveling to his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren's sporting, church, and academic events. Myron was always the first one to suggest and organize family events as those were the times that brought him the most happiness. He truly lived Family First

Memorials may be made to First Christian Church of Arcola, Youth Group.