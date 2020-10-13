Daniel Allen Eubank

June 30, 1966 - Oct. 10, 2020

GREENUP - Daniel Allen Eubank, 54 of Greenup, IL passed away at home at 4:17 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020. He was surrounded by family after a short but brave battle with pancreatic cancer.

Services will be held at the Toledo Christian Church. The visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020 at the Toledo Christian Church. The funeral will also be held there at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020. Social distancing and face coverings will be needed. A live feed will be provided by the church. Barkley Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Dan was born June 30, 1966 to Hugh and Carole Sue (Wade) Eubank in Findlay, OH. His family moved back to Greenup when he was two years old and he could not have imagined living anywhere else.

Dan was a member of the Cumberland High School class of 1984 and truly loved his classmates and their get-togethers. He was part owner of his family's insurance office, Fred Wylde & Company, and owned Dan Eubank Realty. He began working in his parent's insurance office at age 16 and became a licensed insurance agent as soon as he turned 18. He started selling real estate in 1988. He always wore jeans or bib overalls while doing business and said he never lost a sale because of it.

His day jobs helped fund his numerous hobbies: vintage Schwinn bicycles, vintage cars, antiques, woodworking, fishing trips to Canada, taking off with Kim in the convertible and driving wherever they ended up, helping others and talking. He also enjoyed mushroom hunting and coon hunting when he could. He consistently outfished his brother, but never rubbed it in. Dan was a member of the Greenup Presbyterian and Toledo Christian Churches. He was a past board member of the EJ Water Cooperative and the Greenup Chamber of Commerce.

Dan officially joined the Greenup Fire department at 14 years old as a junior firefighter, but had already spent years in the firehouse. He served there for the rest of his life, becoming a Captain for the Department and enjoyed mentoring the younger firefighters. He also served his community as a volunteer ambulance driver for 20 years.

He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years Kim (Pierce) Eubank, parents, daughters Katie (Shawn) Gruning of Chicago, Lauter (Derek) Ghast of Greenup, and one son Elias Eubank, at home. Siblings Lisa (Jeffrey) Dunn and David (Julie) Eubank. Mother-in-law, Dori Olszewski and sister in law Amy (Jim) Talley. Also aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who adored him and his Greenup Fire Department family. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ralph and Elizabeth (Larrabee) Eubank, Parmer and Hazel (Carrell) Wade, Father in law Dennis Olszewski, and beloved Aunt Rosie (Eubank) Brandenburg.

A good friend said it well, "If you knew Danny Eubank, you loved him."

Memorials can be made to an education fund for Dan's children.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.barkleyfuneralchapels.com.