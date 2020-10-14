Robert E. Weigand

Aug. 13, 1930 - Oct. 9, 2020

CHICAGO, IL / FORMERLY OF MATTOON - Beloved friend, colleague and neighbor died peacefully on October 9, 2020. Robert was born in 1930 in Terre Haute, IN. His parents Arthur and Nora Weigand raised him in Mattoon, IL. He made them proud graduating from Mattoon High School and the University of Notre Dame.

Robert served honorably in the United States Army during the Korean War including 14 months with Allied Land Forces, Central Europe in Fontainbleau, France. Thereafter, he earned a Master's Degree and Ph. D in marketing from the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign. Robert spent three decades teaching marketing at DePaul University and the University of Illinois at Chicago and was head of the marketing department at both universities. Robert was a guest lecturer in eight foreign countries. His professional and personal pursuits also led him to travel to more than 60 countries. Robert was an honorable man who believed "to whom much is given much is expected." He touched many people always striving to improve the lives of the least among us. Robert will be profoundly missed but his legacy of service will continue.

A funeral mass honoring his life will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1320 North 21st Street, Mattoon, IL 61938. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic Charities, Jewish United Fund, or Salvation Army. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.