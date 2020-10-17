Wayne Paul Hilchen

Dec. 26, 1936 - Oct. 10, 2020

VINING, Minnesota - On Saturday, October 10, 2020, beloved father and husband, Wayne Paul Hilchen, 83, of Vining, MN went to his heavenly home after a brief illness.

Private family services were held on October 16, 2020. Wayne was laid to rest at St. Paul's Cemetery, Henning, MN.

Wayne was born in Chicago, IL in 1936 to Victoria Marie Victor and Paul George Hilchen. At Carl Schurz High School Wayne played basketball and baseball. After graduation he attended Valparaiso University on a basketball scholarship. Wayne served in the US Army stationed in Orleans, France for two years. Upon completing his military service Wayne returned to Chicago, where he was employed at RR Donnelley & Sons. While attending Zion Lutheran Church in Matteson, IL he was introduced to Anne Salmon, an elementary grade schoolteacher at the church. They were married on April 14, 1963. In 1967 their young family moved to Mattoon, IL where Wayne continued his 30-year career with RR Donnelley & Sons. At this time, he began a life committed to service where they attended St. John's Lutheran Church. In 1983 Wayne began a career change providing financial services through Lutheran Brotherhood. Upon retiring from RR Donnelley in 1985 Wayne transitioned to a full-time career with Lutheran Brotherhood, and later Thrivent for Lutherans.

In 2006, Anne and Wayne relocated to Vining, MN, where they attended St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Henning, Minnesota. In 2013, Wayne retired from Thrivent and utilized his people skills at Lutheran Island Camp as a Development Associate performing fund raising duties.

Wayne Hilchen was dedicated to community service, and was known for his positive attitude, being a team player, and encouraging others to serve. He was active in a number of organizations including Henning Landmark Center, Lions Club International, Gideons International, Toastmasters International, East Battle Lake Watershed Association, Sons of Norway Leif Erikson Lodge, and Lutheran Legacy Foundation. Wayne loved road trips to visit family and friends. He enjoyed sunset pontoon boat rides, walks with his dog, and small home projects. One of the joys of his life was watching his Cubbies win the World Series in 2016.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Anne Hilchen; their three children: Charity Hilchen Coates (David, granddaughter, Kristen), Ann-Marie Hilchen (Terry Lacher) and Paul Hilchen (Jena); brother, Ron Adams (Karen); sister, Sharon Rago (Cliff); sisters-in-law: Connie Hilchen, Jeanne Salmon Carey; brother-in-law, Clarence Berndt, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by mother and father, Victoria and Paul Hilchen; brother, Carl Hilchen; sisters-in-law, Rosalie Salmon Berndt and Kathy Salmon Ahrens.

A Celebration of Life will take place in Summer 2021. Memorials can be made to Lutheran Island Camp, 45011 230th Street, Henning, MN, 56551-9449 or the Henning Landmark Center, 415 Douglas Avenue, Henning, MN, 56551.

Please visit www.karvonenfuneralhome.com to leave memorials and condolences on Wayne's Tribute Wall.

Arrangements provided by Belmont-Karvonen Funeral & Cremation Service of Henning, MN.