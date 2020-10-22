Menu
Jay Ellis Allred

Dec. 23, 1931 - Oct. 19, 2020

SHELBYVILLE - Jay Ellis Allred, 88, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 7:28 a.m. Monday, October 19, 2020 in Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, IL.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 26, 2020 in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 N. Broadway, Shelbyville, IL 62565 with Stake President Jeffrey R. Stowell officiating. Visitation from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Sunday, October 25, 2020 in the funeral home. Burial in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL with military rites by the Shelby County Honor Guard. Memorials may be given to Special Olympics Illinois: Region I or the Shelby County Senior Center and mailed to the funeral home. Send condolences at www.howeandyockey.com




Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Oct. 22, 2020.
