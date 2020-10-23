Stephen Robert Doty

Oct. 15, 1946 - Oct. 17, 2020

ARDEN, North Carolina – Stephen Robert Doty, age 74, of Arden, North Carolina, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020. A Graveside Service, with military rites, honoring and celebrating his life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Enon Cemetery, rural Ashmore, IL. Services were held in North Carolina earlier this week. Memorial donations may be made to the Faith Promise Ministry of Arden Presbyterian Church, 2215 Hendersonville Road, Arden, NC 28704.

Stephen was born in Cisco, TX to the late James Thaddeus and Helen (Koops) Doty, and grew up in Clyde, TX. He married Martha Cox, daughter of the late Marion and Dorothy (Bower) Cox of rural Charleston. Surviving is Martha, his wife of 52 years; four children: Tony, Doug, Greg and Kami Doty; two grandchildren; a sister, Terry Covington (Rick); his sister-in-law, Rayanna Cox and her children Chris and Amanda and their families. Stephen was also preceded in death by a brother, Mark Doty and brother-in-law, Connie Cox.

Stephen was a United States Air Force Veteran and retired meteorologist.

