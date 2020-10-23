Joann Wattleworth

Sept. 25, 1930 - Oct. 21, 2020

GREENUP - Thelma Joann (Matheny) Wattleworth, age 90, of Greenup, IL passed away at 12:34 a.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Heartland Nursing and Rehab in Casey, IL. She was born September 25, 1930 in Clark County, IL, the daughter of Lester Lawrence Matheny and Ruby Elizabeth Pumphrey Matheny. On May 10, 1948 she married Norman Dwight Wattleworth in Henderson, KY; he passed away on December 8, 2019 after celebrating 71 years of marriage.

Survivors include her sons: Gary Wattleworth (Marilyn) of Yale, IL and Rick Wattleworth (Anita) of Yale, IL; four grandchildren: Bryan Wattleworth (Merrie), Eric Wattleworth (Rebecca), Tara Warfield (Duane) and Matthew Wattleworth (Natasha); ten great grandchildren; her Church family and her extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband; brother, Max Matheny and sisters: Betty Jungklaus, Margaret Harper, Mildred Coleman and Pat Morehead.

Joann was a graduate of Casey High School. She was a farm wife and homemaker. She was extremely musically talented and taught piano and organ. Joann and Norman were faithful members of Hazel Dell Church of God.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020 with Rev. Danny Harper officiating. Burial will follow in Hazel Dell South Cemetery, Hazel Dell, IL. Visitation will be from 2:00–3:00 p.m. prior to the service on Friday at Markwell Funeral Home, 200 N. Central Ave., Casey, IL. (Per CDC guidelines, 50 attendees are allowed inside our facility at a time. Attendees should stay at least 6-feet apart and wear a cloth face covering.

Memorial donations may be made to the donor's choice.

Memorial donations may be made to the donor's choice.

Markwell Funeral Home of Casey, IL is in charge of the arrangements.