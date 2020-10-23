Virginia G. (Rackett) Beasley

Dec. 16, 1925 - Oct. 19, 2020

MATTOON - Virginia G. (Rackett) Beasley, age 94, of Mattoon, IL passed away at 11:36 AM, Monday, October 19, 2020 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.

A private family memorial service in her honor will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938; Pastor Bill Duey will officiate.

Virginia was born in Greenport, NY on December 16, 1925 to the late Elwood and Gladys (Ankers) Rackett. She married Randall Beasley on June 4, 1947 in East Marion, a village of Long Island, NY. He preceded her in death in 1998. She is survived by three daughters: Beth Watson of Mattoon, IL, Sue Ellyn Meyer of Lerna, IL, Nancy Levin of Mattoon, IL; six grandchildren: Greg Watson and wife Christy of Speedway, IN, Randall Watson of O'Fallon, MO, Robert Watson of Bloomington, IL, Michael Levin and wife Elahe of Schenectady, NY, Elena Levin of Eureka, MO; Jennifer Levin of Peoria, AZ; and great-grandchildren: Jacob, Alexis, William, Andrew, Darryn, and Brannigan Watson, April Letson, Alyssa and Ari Rowan. She was preceded in death by one brother, Gordon Rackett, and two sons-in-law, Dan Watson and Steve Levin.

Growing up in the village of East Marion, NY, Virginia relished the company of her brother, Gordon, and cousins, while clamming and swimming in the Peconic Bay. During the winter months, she enjoyed playing crack the whip on ice while skating on Dam Pond. Virginia attended the prestigious Pratt Institute and worked at the telephone company in New York City, where she had memorable experiences such as attending a Rockettes Show and meeting Doris Day. After marrying the love of her life, Virginia and Randall moved to Mattoon, IL in 1948; where Randall began his career at Coles Moultrie Electric Cooperative, and she attended Eastern Illinois University, receiving a bachelor's degree in Education. Virginia began her teaching career at Bennett School in Mattoon, IL. Educating was a labor of love and passion, helping her students reach their fullest potential was evident until her retirement in 1988.

As a faithful and devoted member of the First United Methodist Church in Mattoon, IL, she selflessly volunteered her time and services to the church and community. Virginia was active in the Champion Sunday School Class; Sunday school; bible school; Mary Circle, Sarah Bush Lincoln Volunteer Guild; Fit to Serve; and Zion Unit of Coles County Home Extension in Mattoon, IL.

During her leisure, Virginia enjoyed gardening, needle work, and traveling. Singing with Chimers, a Chapter of Sweet Adeline, Barbershop Choir for Women was time she greatly enjoyed. However, Virginia's family was her heart and soul. She was a dedicated wife, mom, grandma, great-grandma, and friend.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, Lincolnland Hospice, and Brookstone South for the care and compassion given to Virginia during her illness and passing.

Memorials in her honor may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 1601 Charleston Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938; or Oysterponds Historical Society, PO Box 70, Orient, NY 11957.

Please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome to light a virtual candle in her honor or share a memory with the family.