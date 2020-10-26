Richard J. Bruzek

April 17, 1933 - Oct. 22, 2020

WINDSOR - Richard J. Bruzek, 87, of Windsor IL passed away at 9:02 a.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.

Richard was born on April 17, 1933, in Chicago, the son of John and Ella (Markvark) Bruzek. Richard served his country in the United States Navy aboard the USS Holder and was a veteran of the Korean War. Richard married Margaret A. Winnings on February 23, 1957 and they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary before her passing on November 13, 2017. He worked for Caterpillar, in the Aurora plant, and retired after 30 years of service. Richard attended the Windsor United Methodist Church.

Surviving are his son, Richard Glenn (Belinda) Bruzek of Harlingen, TX; daughter, Linda M. Gordon of Delton, FL; three grandchildren: Carissa A. Bruzek of Naperville, IL, Sheila Gordon of Delton, FL and John Gordon of Delton, FL; sister, Lori and niece, Sarah Fleshman.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Ella Bruzek; wife, Margaret and brothers, John Bruzek and Bob Bruzek.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home in Windsor with Pastor Rena Whitcher officiating. Burial will take place in Branch Side Cemetery in rural Gays. Visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home. Memorials may be made in Richard's name to the American Heart Association and mailed to Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home, Richard Bruzek, P.O. Box 57, Windsor, IL 61957.

