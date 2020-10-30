Lois Ann Buckellew

August 24, 1931 - Oct. 26, 2020

CHARLESTON – Lois Ann Buckellew, age 89 of Charleston, entered her Heavenly Home on Monday, October 26, 2020 while at her Arbor Rose of Charleston residence. A private family service will be held to honor and celebrate her life at a later date, followed by inurnment at Roselawn Cemetery. It is requested that in lieu of flowers, charitable gifts in her honor be made to Wesley United Methodist Church and mailed in care of Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

Lois was born August 24, 1931 in Northwood, ND, a daughter of the late Oscar and Lillian (Lee) Soliah. She marred William (Bill) Buckellew on April 9, 1952 in Hatton, ND. Lois and Bill met while attending North Dakota State University in Fargo, ND. They were blessed with 61 years of marriage and friendship prior to his death on November 15, 2013. Lois dearly loved her family and was extremely proud of her sons and their families: Michael (Marie) Buckellew of Pensacola, FL, Mark (Shari) Buckellew of Normal, IL, and Jon (Anne) Buckellew of Moorhead, MN. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Christopher Buckellew, Brock Buckellew, Quin Buckellew, Bryant Buckellew, Scott Spaniol and Jessica Swenson; and one sister Carol Beth Bye (Kermit) of Fargo, ND.

Lois finished her degree at Eastern Illinois University and then enjoyed many years as a member of the Reference staff at EIU's Booth Library until her retirement in 1993.

Lois enjoyed collecting books, making pottery and traveling. Other interests included working as a volunteer for Children and Family Services and participating in the Charleston Reading Circle. As a member of Wesley United Methodist Church she served as an officer for the Methodist Women's Society, a summer Bible School teacher and Children's Nursery Coordinator.