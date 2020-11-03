Linda L. Foote

June 24, 1954 - Oct. 27, 2020

MATTOON - Linda L. Foote, age 66, of Mattoon passed away in the arms of her family at 7:27 p.m. on October 27, 2020 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

Funeral services honoring her life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor Kevin Van Tine officiating. Burial will follow at Dodge Grove Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Schilling Funeral Home.

Born June 24, 1954 in Mattoon, she was the daughter of George and G. Maxine (Lashbrook) Campbell, both of whom preceded her in death. She met and married her husband, Larry Foote on December 13, 1975, and together they celebrated 44 years of marriage.

Linda is survived by her husband, Larry Foote of Mattoon, IL; their son, Adam Foote also of Mattoon, IL; one brother, Terry Campbell of Mattoon, IL; and many nieces nephews and cousins.

Linda was a 1972 graduate of Mattoon High School, after which she worked for Consolidated Communications as an operator. She later worked as a receptionist at McNamer Wheel and Brake before "retiring" to become a stay-at-home mom.

Linda never knew a stranger in her life, and was always willing to strike a friendly conversation. She enjoyed painting and gardening, making time for her flowers every year when spring rolled around. Linda enjoyed camping in her fifth wheel and traveling across the country when time permitted. She had been to nearly every contiguous state, and loved the feeling of adventure. When she needed to relax, she enjoyed reading and sewing. Linda was an avid player of the online game "RuneScape," and made many friends online around the world as she raised her levels.

For nearly 40 years and almost 13 generations, Linda raised and kept pug dogs. She was considered to be one of the foremost experts on the breed in the area and often had a waiting list for puppies that spanned years in advance. Each of the pugs that Linda raised were given special treatment, love, and care from the moment they came into our world. The puppies that went on to find loving homes often kept in contact, and she would remember their names and faces fondly even years later.

Memorial donations in her honor may be given to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.