Ashley Nicole Tolen

CAMBY, Indiana - Ashley Nicole Tolen, 34, of Camby, IN formerly of Trilla, IL passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 in the Franciscan Health Center in Mooresville, IN.

Memorials are suggested to the Good Prospect Cumberland Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 5, Trilla, IL 62469.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, November 7, 2020 in the Good Prospect Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Trilla, IL. Visitation will be Friday, November 6, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM and also Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 9:30 AM until service time at the church.

