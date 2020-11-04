Byron L. Jobe

Sept. 13, 1934 - Oct. 30, 2020

CHARLESTON - Byron L. Jobe of Charleston, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at OSF Hospital in Urbana, Illinois. He was born on September 13, 1934, the only child of the late Flaud and Violet (Coleman) Jobe. Byron is survived by his wife, Louanne; son, Mark (Nancy); daughter, Lori (Tony) and grandsons: Alex Jobe, Bryan Jobe and Samuel Caliguire.

He grew up in Charleston, graduated from Charleston High School, and attended Eastern Illinois University. Following 43 years of service, Byron retired from the now closed Blaw Knox, a road equipment company which was located in Mattoon. He was an avid fisherman for many years and enjoyed looking for that special antique of his interest. He was so proud of his grandsons, who are now young men, because of their work ethic and educational accomplishments. They loved him dearly and felt he was the best grandpa anyone could ever have. For over nine years Byron's dedication for doing his entire dialysis at home every night with the devoted help of his wife was quite admirable.

With the assistance of Adams Funeral Chapel at his request, cremation will take place with no public services. A private burial attended by his family will be at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Mattoon. Due to the pandemic, a card or phone call would be appreciated at this time. It is requested that in lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a charitable gift in his honor may do so to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to Shriners Hospitals for Children and mail to: Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

