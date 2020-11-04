Menu
Mae Morris

Mae (Doak) Morris

May 18, 1929 - Oct. 31, 2020

MATTOON - Mae (Doak) Morris, age 91, of Mattoon passed away on October 31, 2020 at Mattoon Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Graveside services honoring her life will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Dodge Grove Cemetery with Pastor Paul Weber officiating. Please observe all social distancing guidelines and wear a mask. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Mae was born on May 18, 1929 in Effingham County, IL the daughter of Erbon Samuel and Esther (Robertson) Doak. She married Arthur C. Morris on November 21, 1953. He preceded her in death on May 3, 2000.

Survivors include her brother, Erbon Doak; sisters-in-law: Dorothy Doak, Shirley Easton, Pat Hills and Betty Welch; brothers-in-law: Raymond Morris, Tony Morris and John Morris; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Mae was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Noble Doak and sister, Avanelle Fiscus; and many special pets.

Mae retired from the Mattoon Police Department where she worked as secretary for many years. She was a member of the St. John's Lutheran Church of Mattoon.

Memorial donations in her honor may be given to the Coles County Animal Shelter. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Nov. 4, 2020.
