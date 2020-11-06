Everett Schoonover, Jr.

Sept 30, 1930 - Nov. 3, 2020

MATTOON - Everett Schoonover, Jr., age 90 of Mattoon, IL passed away at 12:20 PM, Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Mattoon Health Care.

A visitation in his honor will be held from 2:00 PM-4:00 PM, Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938.

Everett was born on September 30, 1930 in Champaign County to Everett Sr., and Alta (Napier) Schoonover. He married Zella A. Huffman on January 6,1951 in Urbana, IL; she preceded him in death on March 8, 2016. He is survived by one daughter, Pam Loy of Mattoon, IL; one son, Sam Schoonover and wife Karen of Thomasboro, IL; three grandchildren: Andrea Bean and husband Jeff of Mattoon, IL, Christopher Schoonover and wife Ashleigh of Thomosboro, IL, Hayze Schoonover of Thomosboro, IL; six great-grandchildren; and one sister, Lois Ard of Mahomet, IL. He is preceded in death by one son, Timothy Schoonover; four brothers; and three sisters.

Everett was self-employed as a truck driver. He was a member of First Southern Baptist in Mattoon, IL, Teamsters Local Union #26 in Champaign, IL, AFL-CIO Engineers Local 841, and served as Assistant Chief of Eastern Prairie Fire Department. In his free time, he could be found reading mechanic books, tinkering in the garage, or riding his bicycle. Everett, affectionately referred to as "Pa", touched the lives of his children and grandchildren. He was warm and affectionate with a heart of gold. He was deeply loved.

