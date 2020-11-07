Robert E. Rauch

Aug. 16, 1925 - Nov. 4, 2020

MATTOON - Robert E. Rauch, age 95, of Mattoon passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Schilling Funeral Home. An additional visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 200 Charleston Avenue, Mattoon, Illinois 61938. Funeral services honoring his life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday at St. John's Lutheran Church with Pastor Willie Grills officiating. Burial will follow at Dodge Grove Cemetery.

Robert was born on August 16, 1925 in Tinley Park the son of Carl W. and Annie (Kelber) Rauch. He married Anne Kovach. She preceded him in death in 2003. He later married Nedra Bean. She preceded him in death on April 26, 2018.

Survivors include his daughters: Susan (Gene) Vadakin and Rebecca (Neal) Mumma; son, David (Robin) Rauch; grandchildren: Jeremy Vadakin, Jason Vadakin, Jamie Drage, Ryan Rauch, Todd Rauch, Brooke Mumma and Brandon Mumma; great-grandchildren: Cason Vadakin and Anna Vadakin. Robert was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Nancy Helen (Rauch) McMichaels; and grandson, Jonathan Gibson.

Robert owned and operated the Cardinal Broom Company, the U.S. Grant Motel and The Little Chef Restaurant. He worked for RR Donnelley for 11 years. Robert will be remembered as a very religious man. He enjoyed playing cards. Robert will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all those who knew him.

