J. Anthony "Tony" Abel

At 9:40 a.m. on Halloween morning, 2020, following a valiant battle with Parkinson's disease and dementia, Tony told us all good-bye and said hello to God. Husband, father, grandfather, Grumps, brother, Franciscan Prefect, sacristan, Minister of the Eucharist, liturgy lector, seminary drop-out, military veteran, historian, journalist, coach, woodworker, farmer, professor, friend, procrastinator, troop leader, irreverent SOB, Santa. No matter how you know and love him, he triumphantly entered Heaven to share these treasured gifts with his Lord and Savior. We are comforted by our love, faith, and vision of the glorious entrance he made into Heaven along with our memories and mark he made upon our hearts. Tony, a political animal, did not make it to the polls this time, but, via Facebook and CaringBridge on election eve, was able to urge everyone to vote for Donald Trump!

Tony was predeceased in death by his parents, John Forrest Abel and Goldie Rhea Collingsworth; brother, Fred Abel; sisters; Terry Jamison, Sally Shields, and Mickey Hanniman. He is survived by wife, Cece, daughters: Shannon Meadows (Donny), Paula Turner (Michael); sons: Ben Marshall and Bryan Marshall (Makenzi); grandchildren; Roanna Murray (Shawn), Nikki Worley, Tim Worley (Shawna), Patrick Gray; Kade, Camden and Koen Turner, Kendall and Kaleigh Marshall, Neely and Jack Marshall and great grandson, Dylan Murray; sister, Marty Jetto (Bob); four sisters-in-law, three brothers-in- law and more than 30 nieces and nephews.

A private Mass will be offered soon for the immediate family with a public Rosary, Mass of the Resurrection, Interment with military honors at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery and celebration of life to be scheduled when we may gather safely and NOT in 2020.

Please visit www.caringbridge.org/visit/tonyabel for updates on arrangements. The family extends our heartfelt thanks to the Trinity Hospice "Pink Team;" Nurses Brittnie, Teresa, Debbie, Monica; CNAs, Christian, Crisptina and Patricia; Social Worker, Jorge; and Chaplains Jim and Al. God love all of y'all for the care and support so lovingly offered. For a more complete accounting of Tony's wonderful life, please consult www.caringbridge.org/visit/tonyabel OR https://www.theangelusfuneralhome.com/obituary

Wherever a beautiful soul has been, there is a trail of beautiful memories.

- Unknown

