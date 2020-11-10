Ramona D. Pruemer

May 17, 1930 - Nov. 8, 2020

NEOGA - Ramona D. Pruemer, 90, of Neoga, IL passed away at 7:15 AM, Sunday November 8, 2020, in the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center of Mattoon, IL. She was born May 17, 1930, in Shelby County, IL the daughter of Carl and Lora (Hellman) Carruthers. She married Thomas Pruemer July 16, 1999 in Effingham, IL. Mrs. Pruemer was retired from General Electric in Mattoon, IL after 36 years of service. Ramona was a member of the V.F.W. Auxiliary in Effingham, IL and former member of Neoga American Legion Auxiliary of Neoga, IL. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends. Mrs. Pruemer leaves behind her husband, Thomas Pruemer of Effingham, IL; daughter, Rhonda Hadfield (Marty) of St. Joseph, IL; brother, Larry Carruthers (Mary) of Mattoon, IL; grandchildren: Elizabeth Shriver (Mark) of Windsor, IL and Bradley Hadfield of Champaign, IL and Christina Corder (Brad) of Gosport, IN; great grandchildren: Oaklee Hadfield, Hannah Morse (Cole), Caleb Corder, Ava and Alyssa Shriver; step children: Frank Carter (Toni), Roy Carter, Tim Carter, Elaine Ohensorge (Tony) and Kim Haymaker-Carter; several step grandchildren and step great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Brenda Starr; brothers: Wendell and Ronald Carruthers; and grandson, Paul Peterson.

Memorials are suggested to the Parkinson Disease foundation or the Donor's Choice.

A special thanks to Heartland Senior Living Staff.

Services will be held at 1:00 PM, Thursday, November 12, 2020 in the Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home in Neoga, IL with Rev. Jim Dona officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 11:00 AM until service time at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Cochran Grove Cemetery of rural Windsor, IL.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.swengel-odell.com.