Harvey Keith Dunn Jr.

Nov. 9, 1950 - Nov. 7, 2020

MATTOON - A gentle spirit was ushered Home to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Harvey Keith Dunn, Jr. was born on Thursday November 9, 1950 in Mattoon, IL and was welcomed into Heavenly Glory at 11:47 AM on Saturday November 7, 2020. Harvey's eternal destination was sealed when he accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Lord and Savior. The Rev. Edward C. Elliott baptized him on Sunday March 9, 1969 at the First Baptist Church on South 9th Street in Mattoon, IL. Harvey re-affirmed his commitment to Jesus Christ on Tuesday March 10, 2020. Harvey grew up in Mattoon, IL where he attended Duncan's Kindergarten, Lowell Grade School, Jefferson Junior High School, and graduated from Mattoon Senior High School on May 29, 1968. He had a lifelong enjoyment of baseball. During his Little League years he played pitcher for the local teams of the Elks Lodge, the Moose, and then Blaw Knox. Harvey very much enjoyed watching and attending the St. Louis Cardinals baseball games.

Throughout his lifetime Harvey was fond of music. He played 1st Trumpet in the Mattoon Senior High School band under Don Lewellan, the best band director Harvey said that he ever had because "he really knew his stuff'. Harvey played locally in the Blues Caravan jazz band in the 70's.

Harvey was in the United States Armed Forces and served his country in the Army National Guard of Illinois. He was inducted on December 14, 1970 being sworn in by Captain Young. His Company A2130 66th Brigade was under the leadership of First Sergeant Walter Albert "Cap" Mueller, Jr. for whom Harvey had great respect. Harvey was awarded the Sharpshooter Badge W/Rifle Bar M-16. He served on active duty in St. Louis/Maryville, MO and in Canton, IL. Harvey was honorably discharged on December 13, 1976.

During his college years Harvey attended Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Illinois and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business on December 18, 1976.

In 1970 Harvey began employment with Eisner Food Stores where he worked for ten years. Walkers Food Stores in both Charleston and Mattoon then employed him for the next twenty years. He began at East Side Village Market, part of Walker's Super Foods, at 960 18th Street in Charleston, Illinois. He was a Frozen Foods Manager, and later the Home Delivery Manager who diligently located homes requiring grocery service. Many will remember Harvey as a humble, caring, soft-spoken gentleman who brought groceries to their home while continually going the extra mile to deliver not only excellent service but in the doing thereof did so with attentiveness, empathy, kindness and a smile. Harvey joined the West Side Walker's Super Foods store in Mattoon for only one month before a foot injury ended his employment there. But after seven foot surgeries Harvey wanted to keep working. For three years Harvey was employed with the Lake Land College Food Service followed by seven years of employment at JC Penney's before his retirement on March 2, 2016. Harvey's entire life was marked with much determination, perseverance, a humble gentleness, and sincere kindness and respect for each one he served.

His parents Harvey Keith and Dorothy Mae Dunn, one niece Ashley Mae Jones, 7 uncles, 4 aunts, and 4 cousins preceded Harvey in death. His treasured only daughter, Hillary Anne Dunn survives him along with her love and best friend Joe Wade, both of Mattoon. Also surviving are two sisters Mary Ann (Bill) Brand of Mattoon and Alice Mae (Stan) Jones of Farmer City, IL, nephew Ryan Gabriel Jones of Rantoul, IL, nephew Rush Michael Jones with his love and best friend Stephanie Grace Smith and Liam Daniel Smith all of Farmer City, IL, niece Rachel Elisabeth (Joel) Mitchell and great niece Alena Mae and great nephew Malachi Phoenix all of Bloomington, IL, two aunts Ruby Joan Dunn of Noble, IL and Mary-Ellen Dunn of Appleton, WI, and many cherished cousins. Harvey greatly enjoyed the times he shared with his family and hearing Alena Mae sweetly call him "Jingle R".

Throughout Harvey's courageous battle against pancreatic cancer he very much appreciated those who wrote to him, comforted his heart, and prayed for him. Harvey was a gentle spirit whose gentle nature, beautiful blue eyes and endearing smile will be deeply missed by each one who knew and loved him...until comes our glorious eternal reunion in Heaven.

A private burial service will be accorded. In lieu of flowers the family asks that in Harvey's honor you take time today to express simple human kindness to someone who needs it. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.