LeRoy Wetzel

Feb. 13, 1925 - Nov. 6, 2020

MATTOON - LeRoy Wetzel of Mattoon, went home to be with his Heavenly Father at 2:15 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020, at the Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home in Mattoon, IL. LeRoy was born February 13, 1925 in Humboldt township, IL to Christian "Chris" Gottlieb Wetzel Jr. and Emily Katherina (Wilhelm) Wetzel.

He married Mary Martha Shafer at the First Christian Church in Mattoon on January 30, 1949. She passed away January 12, 2002. He later married Mrs. Judith Anna Baldwin on February 5, 2005 at St. Paul's Lutheran church in Dorans.

Survivors include his loving wife Judy, his daughter Peggy (Phil) Kepp, his son David (Mary) Wetzel; four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and many step-children, step-grandchildren; his brother, Edwin (Pat) Wetzel; his sisters: Irma Kidwell and Lorene Mohlenhoff, and other family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters: Lillian Weber and Velma Hutchings; his brother Merlin and infant brother Donald; and his first wife Mary.

LeRoy was a graduate of Humboldt High School (class of 1943). He was very popular in the community. Being a farmer all his life, he was highly respected in the agricultural community. He was a representative for Cargill seeds for 30 years. He was a well-known salesman for Thomson Lincoln-Mercury and later Mooney Ford-Lincoln-Mercury. He was a familiar sight during the winter plowing driveways of snow up and down Western Avenue.

He had a strong faith in God and was a life-long faithful member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church serving as Trustee through major construction. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, dancing, playing cards, keeping a nice yard, and spending time with his large family. He was a very strong and loving family-oriented man.

Services were privately held due to COVID. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family. Memorial donations in his honor are suggested to Lincolnland Hospice, 1004 Health Center Drive, Mattoon, IL61938 or St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 8975 E Co Rd 1200 N, Mattoon, IL 61938.

