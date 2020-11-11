Menu
Robert Gregory Weber

Sept. 2, 1962 - Nov. 1, 2020

BLOOMINGTON – Robert Gregory Weber, 58, formerly of Bloomington, Illinois and more recently of Scottsdale, Arizona passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 in Scottsdale. A visitation will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 902 Cleveland Avenue in Charleston. A Memorial Service celebrating Greg's life, and also that of his father, Robert Weber who passed away in August, will be held at 10:00 a.m., immediately following the visitation, with Pastor Ken Hoover officiating. Inurnment for both will follow in Roselawn Cemetery. Memorials in Greg's name may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and mailed in care of Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

Greg was born on September 2, 1962 in Charleston, Illinois to the late Robert and Lillie (Baker) Weber. He married Mary Bethea in 1989 in Bloomington and she survives. Also surviving are their children: Shelby (Cole) Salamone and Rachael Weber, both of Scottsdale, Arizona and Ryan Weber of Oxford, Mississippi.

Greg grew up in Charleston where he graduated high school and received his bachelor's degree from Eastern Illinois University. He later completed his master's degree from the University of Illinois and was employed in the Systems Department of State Farm Insurance. While living in Bloomington he and his family were members of St. Mary's Catholic Church. Greg and Mary enjoyed raising their family and he was their children's biggest fan, supporting them through their many sporting events and other activities during their years attending Normal West High School. He loved the outdoors, hunting, and fishing. Greg was a loving, kind, and helpful man who was loved by all who knew him.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
10
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Adams Funeral Chapel - CHARLESTON
2330 SHAWNEE DR, Charleston, IL 61920
Nov
11
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
, Bloomington, Illinois
Extending my condolences and prayers to Mary and your family. Deeply sorry for your lose.
Nick Jackson
November 10, 2020
My sincerest condolences for your loss. While we haven´t been in school/church together for years, your family was always special to me. Brittany and the rest of our family sends their thoughts & prayers as well. God bless you all.
Mary Jo Hull
November 8, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. I worked with Greg for a few years. He was such kind person.
Sue Flessner
November 8, 2020
I worked with Gregg at State Farm and he was the kindest and most thoughtful person. I am truly saddened by his passing. Please know that he was highly respected and deeply liked. Gregg always had a smile and was so calm and helpful. My prayers are with you.
Maureen Willett
November 8, 2020