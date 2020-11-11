James "Jim" Oliver Hilligoss

June 30, 1950 - Nov. 6, 2020

HUMBOLDT - James "Jim" Oliver Hilligoss, 70, of Humboldt, died at 8:50 a.m. Friday, November 6, 2020 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, Mattoon.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Shrader Funeral Home, 204 N. Locust Street, Arcola, with Rev. Mark Jordan officiating. Burial will follow in the Humboldt Cemetery. Visitation will be held from noon until 2:00 p.m. Saturday. The family request that masks be worn.

Jim was born June 30, 1950 in Tuscola the son of Leslie B. and Mary Frances Cook Hilligoss, Sr. He married Mary Barbara Maxedon on September 6, 1970; they celebrated their Golden Anniversary.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Barbara Hilligoss of Humboldt; daughter, Josie Childress of Humboldt; son, Aaron (Jezel) Hilligoss of Key Colony Beach, Florida; four grandchildren: Sophie, Jeremiah, Jonathan, and Lucas Childress; two brothers: Ben (Marsha) Hilligoss of Glenarm; Randy (Rhonda) Hilligoss of Effingham; sister, Judy Bennett of Effingham; sister-in-law, Kathie Hilligoss of Mattoon; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ken; and niece, Nicole.

Jim graduated from Effingham High School in 1968 and attended Eastern Illinois University and Lakeland College. He retired from the Canadian National Railroad where he worked as a machine operator.

Music was very important to Jim. He was a member of the Charleston Community Band since 2003; a charter member of the Mattoon Community Band; and played in the Eastern Symphonic Band. He was assistant Boy Scout Master for Troop 57 and was awarded the Order of the Arrow as a leader.

Jim walked with the Lord in his quiet manner.

Memorials are suggested to the Ronald McDonald House associated with Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, 211 E. Grand Avenue, Chicago, IL 60611; or Charleston Community Band, 520 Jackson, Charleston, IL 61920 (Write Hilligoss in Memo).

