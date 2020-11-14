John Trist Wiley

August 1, 1956 - Nov. 10, 2020

CHARLESTON - John Trist Wiley, 64, of Charleston, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.

John was born August 1, 1956 at Memphis, TN, son of R. Glen and Wanda (Luttrell) Wiley. He is survived by his significant other: Leta Zane of Charleston; his children: Tim Wiley and wife Marlene of Charleston, Michael Wiley and significant other: Michelle of Eugene, OR, Anthony Wiley and wife Heather of Rolla, MO, and Eric Wiley and fiancee Colleen of Indianapolis, IN; one sister: Fran Wiley-Goh and her husband Herman of Hernando Beach, FL; as well as eight grandchildren: Natasha Wiley, Joshua Wiley, Aria Wiley, Rhyse Holder, Vittoria Wiley, Eliasaph Wiley, Maddy Kilberg, and Ethan Kilberg. He was preceded in death by his parents, and one grandchild: Keegan Wiley.

John was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Army, and the Army reserves. He was a lifetime member of Paul McVey V.F.W. Post #1592, and had also been a member of the Charleston Rotary Club. He had formerly attended Praise Assembly of God. After his enlistment in the Navy was completed, he enrolled at EIU, and received his Bachelors and Masters Degrees in Speech Communications. He enrolled in the EIU ROTC program, where he was one of the first commissioned officers to graduate from the program, and went into the Army as a 2nd Lieutenant. He left the Army as a Captain. After returning to Charleston, John went to work at WEIU TV. His last job was with the Department of Defense as an ASVAB Administrator.

The memorial service honoring his life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Praise Assembly of God, 1300 Osage Road, Charleston, with Pastor Ryan Mulvaney officiating. Arrangements: Caudill-King