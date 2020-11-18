Wanda Imogene Huddlestun

March 12, 1935 - Nov. 16, 2020

GREENUP - Wanda Imogene Huddlestun, 85, of Greenup, IL entered Heaven at 12:30 a.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Heartland Nursing & Rehab in Casey, IL.

Family graveside funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday November 20, 2020 at the Block Cemetery rural Greenup, IL with Pastor Marvin Oakley officiating. The Barkley Funeral Chapel in Greenup is handling arrangements.

Imogene was born on March 12, 1935, in Jasper County, IL to Charles and Velva (Lambert) Newlin. She married Wayne Milton Huddlestun on March 30, 1951. They shared 62 years of marriage prior to his death on April 26, 2013.

Survivors include her daughters: Bonnie (Richard) Gilbert of Fairmount, IL, Betty (Chuck) Carr of Hidalgo, IL, Carolyn (Ken) Wolke of Montrose, IL, Marilyn (Dave) Shumard of Greenup, IL, Velva Paul (friend Terry Reeley) of Greenup, IL; and sons: Carl Huddlestun and Lee Huddlestun (special friend Donna Andrews) of Greenup, IL and Bill (Kay) Huddlestun of Falmouth, IL. Additional survivors include a sister, Dorothy Wilson of Westmount, IL; 18 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Glenn, Ronald, Victor "Maurice"; and sisters: Mildred "Midge" Sidenbender, Mary Eleanor Cutright, and Tabitha "Bike" Stivers.

Imogene retired from Newton Broom Company and Quinn Broom Works after 20 years of service. In her earlier years, she enjoyed embroidering, sewing, quilting, gardening, fishing, and hunting. In addition, Imogene enjoyed spending time with her family and cooking meals. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials mat be made to the Greenup Fire Department or donor's choice. Online condolences can be expressed at www.barkleyfuneralchapels.com.