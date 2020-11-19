Eddie Lamont Frazier

Sept. 25, 1941 - Nov. 16, 2020

CARMEL, Indiana - On Monday, November 16, 2020, Eddie Lamont Frazier of Carmel, IN, loving and dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away at the age of 79.

Graveside funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. on Friday November 20, 2020 at Janesville Cemetery. The Barkley Funeral Chapel in Toledo, IL is assisting the family.

Eddie was born on September 25, 1941 in Mattoon, IL to Harland Lamont Frazier and Laura Evelyn (Crispin) Frazier. He graduated from Mattoon Community High School on May 27, 1960. Eddie attended DeVry Technical Institute Resident School in Chicago, IL and received a diploma on January 11, 1963 for Electronic Controls for Automation. He married Evonne Kaye Sedgwick on June 8, 1963. Eddie completed his required training in the United States Army Reserve in the late 60's which included Advanced Individual Military Police Training. Eddie and Evonne had one son, David Lamont Frazier, born on March 6, 1969. Eddie completed his apprenticeship to become a Millwright on February 3, 1971. He worked for the Chrysler Corporation from November 16, 1964 to May 31, 2001 in Indianapolis, IN.

Eddie had a passion for the outdoors and was an avid bird watcher. One of his favorite places to visit was the Great Smoky Mountains National Park where he spent many vacations hiking with his wife and son. Eddie could fix anything and could often be found in his workshop. He also enjoyed collecting coins.

However, the most important thing to Eddie was his family. He loved his wife, son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren so much. His smile, quick wit, wisdom, and work ethic will be missed by all who knew him.

Eddie was preceded in death by his father, Harland Lamont Frazier and his mother, Laura Evelyn (Crispin) Frazier. He is survived by his wife, Evonne Kaye (Sedgwick) Frazier; his son, David Lamont Frazier; his daughter-in-law, Angela Marie (Hutchison) Frazier; his grandson William Lamont Frazier, his granddaughter, Katie Elizabeth Frazier all of Carmel, IN; and his brother, Harland Wayne Frazier of Mattoon, IL.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont. Online condolences can be expressed at www.barkleyfuneralchapels.com.