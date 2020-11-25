Olive Virginia Cottingham

Mar. 8, 1920 - Nov. 21, 2020

CHARLESTON – Olive Virginia Cottingham, having been blessed with 100 years on this earth, passed into eternal life on Saturday, November 21, 2020 while at Cumberland Rehab and Health Care Center in Greenup, IL. The funeral service honoring and celebrating her life will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Adams Funeral Chapel in Charleston with Pastor, Ron Waltrip officiating. There will be no public visitation prior to the service. Burial will follow at Bell Cemetery located in Cumberland County southwest of Diona, IL. Charitable gifts in her honor may be made to LifeSpan Center, Special Olympics or First Church of God, and mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

Virginia was born March 8, 1920 in Seven Hickory Township, Coles County, IL and was the daughter of the late John William and Lucy (Ross) Lowry. She married Harlan Cottingham on April 3, 1947 and celebrated 53 years of marriage prior to his death on August 6, 2000.

She is survived by her daughters: Martha (Leo) Carter of Casper, WY and Mary Wright of Arcola, IL; two grandchildren: Jennifer Wright and Christopher Wright; three step-grandchildren, Michael (Trisha) Carter, Patricia Carter and Scott (Rosha) Carter; ten great-grandchildren; and her brother, Dr. Warren (Caroline) Lowry of Holland, MI. In addition to her husband, Virginia was preceded in death by a brother, Nelson Lowry, and two sisters: Opal Cougill and Verna Juska.

Olive was a life-long Charleston resident and attended Eastern Illinois State Teacher's College High School. She was employed with the Brown Shoe Company in Charleston but left to devote her life to becoming a full-time homemaker, wife and mother. She excelled at making her house a home where all who entered felt comfortable and welcome. She loved to bake and her home baked goods, especially her cookies, were always in demand. She also enjoyed relaxing with needle and thread in hand stitching an embroidery project, while perhaps enjoying a Chicago Cubs game on the television.

Olive was a woman who lived her Christian faith and values and was an active member of the First Church of God family in Charleston, participating in women's groups and other areas of church service. She will be missed by a family she dearly loved and who greatly loved and cherished her in return.