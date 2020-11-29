Norman David Amstutz

Sept. 17,1943 - Nov. 27, 2020

MATTOON - Norman David Amstutz, age 77 of Mattoon, IL passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

A funeral service in his honor will be at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Maranatha Baptist Church, 3400 Dewitt Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938; Pastor Kurt Copeland will officiate, Pastor Dan Haifley and Pastor Jay Sheppard will assist. A committal service will immediately follow at Dodge Grove Cemetery. The visitation will be held Monday evening, November 30, 2020 from 5:00-7:30 PM at the church. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938 is in charge of services.

Norm was born on September 17,1943 in Angola, IN to the late Allen Clyde and Gertrude Lucille (Brorein) Amstutz. He married Joyce Lee Kingsbury on August 28, 1965 in Temperance, MI. During their fifty-five years of marriage, they were blessed with five children: Tricia K. Murdock and husband Michael of Charleston, IL; Torrey A. Amstutz and wife Shelley of Nixa, MO; Trina M. Sheppard and husband Jay of Arcadia, FL; Tony L. Amstutz and wife Lisa of Deerfield, IL; twenty-one grandchildren: Savannah L. Fulford and husband Kenny of Powell, TN; Morgan A. Murdock of Lakeland, FL; Brooke N., Wade H. Murdock of Charleston, IL; Lincoln A. Amstutz of Springfield, MO; Shepard H., Gentry W. Amstutz of Nixa, MO; Savannah S.,Trey D., Katelynn G., Andrew R., Abigail S., Josiah D., Eston C., Sadie M., Candace N., Adelynn M. Sheppard, all of Arcadia, FL; Chloe M., Carson D., Camilla R., Coralynn M. Amstutz of Deerfield, IL; one brother, Herbert E. Amstutz and wife Norma of Goshen, IN; and one sister, Evangelene M. Lukens of Winnsboro, LA. He is preceded in death by one daughter, Tonia L. Amstutz (January 15,1977-June 5,1977); and one brother, Owen H. Amstutz.

A man devoted to his faith, Norm served the Lord as a Pastoral Minister for forty-four years in Indiana and Illinois; 1966-1971 at Riverpark Free Methodist, South Bend, IN; 1971-1972 at Elkhart Free Methodist in Elkhart, IN; 1972-1973 at Mattoon Free Methodist, Mattoon, IL; and 1973-2010 at Emmanuel Baptist Church, Mattoon, IL. From 1977 until 1985, Norm was the principal, high school basketball and football coach at Emmanuel Christian School and choir director at Emmanuel Baptist Church. He was a member of Maranatha Baptist Church in Mattoon, IL and actively involved as an Accelerated Christian Education (ACE) Representative and director of Emmanuel Baptist Church Bus Ministry, an outreach program for youth and families.

Norm was employed at Kal Kan in Mattoon, IL from 1985 until 2003. He proudly served on The Central Illinois Republican Party. During his free time, he enjoyed the great outdoors, gardening, and watching sporting events, especially his beloved Fighting Illini. He treasured the memories made with his lovely bride, Joyce, attending concerts, listening to gospel music, and traveling to the Smokey Mountains.

His legacy of a Godly man, loyal servant, and loving husband, father, and grandfather will live on through the hearts of all his loved ones.

Memorials in his honor may be made to Maranatha Baptist Church in Mattoon, IL.

