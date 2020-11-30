Menu
Elsie Naomi Orsborn
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020

Elsie Naomi Orsborn

Nov. 21, 1931 - Nov. 25, 2020

NEOGA - Elsie Naomi Orsborn, 89, of Neoga, Illinois passed away at 9:30 AM, Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Care Center in Mattoon, Illinois. She was born November 21, 1931, in Champaign County, Illinois, the daughter of Benjamin and Elsie (Bales) Thompson. Memorials are suggested to the Mullen Baptist Church C/O Michael Cole 583 N 3500 E Road, Neoga, IL 62447.

Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, December 1, 2020 in the Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home of Neoga, Illinois. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 10:00 AM until service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in the French Cemetery of Allenville, Illinois.

For full obituary and to express online condolences go to www.swengel-odell.com.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Swengel-O'Dell Funeral Home
520 Oak Avenue, Neoga, IL 62447
Dec
1
Service
11:00a.m.
Swengel-O'Dell Funeral Home
520 Oak Avenue, Neoga, IL 62447
Funeral services provided by:
Swengel-O'Dell Funeral Home
