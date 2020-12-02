Betty Chancellor

March 31, 1933 - Nov. 29, 2020

ARCOLA - Betty Chancellor, 87 of Arcola, IL passed away at 5:35 P.M. on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the Edwards Funeral Home. Rev. Matt Stump will officiate. Burial will be in the Arcola Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. on Saturday at the funeral home.Please observe all CDC guidelines and wear a mask.

Betty was born on March 31, 1933 in Douglas County, IL. She was a daughter of Everett Charles and Letha Merle (Ellis) Biggs. She married C.W. Chancellor on January 12, 1951 in Arcola, IL, he passed away on August 23, 2014.

She is survived by son, Larry Chancellor and his wife Glenda and daughter, Karen Wesch and her husband Dan all of Arcola, IL, four grandchildren, Craig Wesch and his wife Sheena of Arcola, IL, Jennifer Beals and her husband Andy of Decatur, IL, Laura Williams and her husband Blake of Arcola, IL and Bryan Chancellor and his wife Laura of Arcola, IL, seven great-grandchildren, Canton and Bostyn Wesch, Brayden and Wyatt Williams, Ava Jo and Brynn Chancellor and Jace Beals, and one sister, Lena Ramsey and her husband Homer of Arcola, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Betty was a member of the Arcola United Methodist Church and the Kaskaskia Country Club. She had worked as a clothing buyer at Carson Pirie Scott in Urbana and Dress Well in Charleston.

She enjoyed playing cards, puzzles of all kinds, bingo, golfing, and bowling. She was very instrumental in starting the Jr. Bantam Bowling league at the Embassy Lanes in Arcola.

She enjoyed the Gunny Sack Review on Wednesday evenings and always enjoyed visiting with friends at coffee every morning.

One of her favorite things to do was attending Arcola sporting events, following her children, grandchildren and even her great-grandchildren in all their activities.

Memorials may be made to Arcola United Methodist Church or Arcola Sports Boosters.